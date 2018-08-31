Kasper Schmeichel signs five-year Leicester contract extension

Kasper Schmeichel joined Leicester back in 2011 from Leeds

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new five-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old joined from Leeds in 2011, playing a key role in Leicester's promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2013/14 before playing every minute of their Premier League-winning campaign two years later.

"I'm very happy to be here for many more years. I've spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we'll have some more," he told the club's website.

Kasper Schmeichel played an integral role in Claudio Ranieri's odds-defying Premier League winning side in 2015/16

"I've felt at home at this club from day one, so I'd like to thank the fans for the support they've given me and also the owners who've played a huge part in my career. I want to bring more success to this club as I've loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction."

The Danish international had attracted interest from Chelsea and Roma earlier this summer after an impressive showing at the World Cup in Russia.

Schmeichel kept clean sheets against Peru and France as Denmark reached the last 16, where they came up against eventual finalists Croatia.

The Denmark No 1 saved three penalties but still found himself on the losing side against Croatia in the last 16 of the World Cup

He saved a Luka Modric penalty with just minutes left in extra-time and kept out two more spot-kicks in the subsequent shoot-out, but Croatia still prevailed 3-2.

The shotstopper, son of legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter, has kept 42 clean sheets in 136 Premier League appearances.

Leicester have opened their 2018/19 campaign with six points from three Premier League games, and host Liverpool next in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, live on Sky Sports.