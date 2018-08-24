Barnsley sign Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow on loan

Barnsley have signed Cauley Woodrow from Fulham on loan

Barnsley have signed striker Cauley Woodrow from Fulham on a loan deal ahead of Saturday's League One trip to Scunthorpe.

The England youth international will then complete a permanent move to Oakwell in January.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has allowed the striker to leave Craven Cottage for regular football after starting the season with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading his attack.

Woodrow spent seven years with Fulham, which included loan spells with Burton and Bristol City.

Barnsley are chasing promotion back to the second tier this year, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of the previous campaign.