Leeds owner presents Pope Francis with club shirt
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/09/18 4:50pm
Leeds are top of the Championship and look to have recruited a new supporter - after their owner gifted the Pope with the club's shirt.
Andrea Radrizzani posted a picture on his Twitter account of the moment he presented Pope Francis with a Leeds jersey.
Emotional and unique moment to meet his holiness @pontifex and donate an @lufc jersey... 🙏💛💙⚽ we have one special supporter pic.twitter.com/Z4hpbEXiGD— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 5, 2018
He said: "Emotional and unique moment to meet his holiness (Pope Francis)," before adding, "we have one special supporter."
Leeds have had a strong start to the season under manager Marcelo Bielsa, with Leeds picking up 14 points in six matches.
