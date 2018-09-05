Leeds owner presents Pope Francis with club shirt

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani gave Pope Francis a club shirt

Leeds are top of the Championship and look to have recruited a new supporter - after their owner gifted the Pope with the club's shirt.

Andrea Radrizzani posted a picture on his Twitter account of the moment he presented Pope Francis with a Leeds jersey.

He said: "Emotional and unique moment to meet his holiness (Pope Francis)," before adding, "we have one special supporter."

Leeds have had a strong start to the season under manager Marcelo Bielsa, with Leeds picking up 14 points in six matches.