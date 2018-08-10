Sam Byram joins Nottingham Forest on loan from West Ham

Sam Byram missed the majority of last season through injury

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Sam Byram on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The 24-year-old becomes the 13th signing of the summer for Forest, who have started their Sky Bet Championship campaign with two 1-1 draws against Bristol City and West Brom.

Byram missed the majority of the 2017/18 campaign through injury, making just five Premier League appearances for West Ham.

He joined the Hammers in 2016, having started his career at Leeds United, where he made 130 league appearances.

Forest are next in action on Saturday, when they welcome Reading to the City Ground.