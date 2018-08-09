Swansea set to beat Aston Villa and Leeds to signing of former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare

Sean Clare spent the first half of last season on loan at Gillingham

Swansea look to have won the race to sign free agent Sean Clare despite interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United.

The 21-year-old midfielder turned down a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

It is understood Clare met with Swansea boss Graham Potter last week for talks.

The Owls are in line to receive compensation for Clare as he is under the age of 23.

The deal is expected be concluded on Friday. As Clare is a free agent, he is able to sign for Swansea after the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Clare spent the first half of last season on loan with League One side Gillingham but returned to Hillsborough in January and made five appearances in the Championship, scoring once.