Huddersfield keen on signing Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby

Adama Diakhaby scored four goals in 25 appearances for Rennes

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby, according to Sky sources.

Diakhaby made his Ligue 1 debut with Rennes in 2016. The 22-year-old scored his first goal two weeks after his debut away at Montpellier to draw the game 1-1.

He joined Monaco in 2017 where he has made 16 appearances and has scored twice for the French club. Diakhaby has also made four appearances for the France U21 national team.

Huddersfield kick-off their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Saturday, August 11.

David Wagner's side preparing for their second season in the Premier League after managing to beat the drop last year, finishing 16th overall on 37 points.

Huddersfield signed German international defender Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee in July.