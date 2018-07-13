Huddersfield confirm Erik Durm signing from Borussia Dortmund

Erik Durm did not play a single game for Dortmund last season in a campaign plagued by injury troubles

Huddersfield have confirmed the signing of Germany international defender Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium, with Huddersfield having the option of extending the contract for an extra 12 months.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner, who signed Durm for Dortmund's second team in 2012, said: "It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your club.

"He is a World Cup winner and has played at the very highest level, so this is a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town.

"Obviously I know Erik well from our time together at Dortmund and he has all the qualities to be a great success.

"He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he's passed our medical with flying colours this week.

"That's no surprise to me; he was always one of the fittest players at Dortmund and has great physical attributes; real stamina and speed.

"Erik is a smart, determined character too. He's desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any head coach."

Durm was a striker when he joined Dortmund six years ago, but Wagner helped to convert him into a full-back.

He can play on either side of the defence, and was part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in 2014.