Bournemouth closing on Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma has been with Levante since the summer of 2015

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Levante over the signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma, say Sky sources.

It is understood the fee under discussion could rise to a club-record £27m.

The 23-year-old Colombian international, who played against England in the summer's World Cup, handed in a transfer request last week to push through the deal.

Sky Sports News first reported Bournemouth's interest on June 12, stating that the Cherries had made a £16m bid.

It was also understood that several Bundesliga clubs were interested in Lerma. but they were not willing to pay over £8.8m.

Lerma, predominantly a defensive midfielder who can also fill-in at right-back, made 28 appearances for Levante last season as they finished 15th in La Liga.

He moved to Spain in August 2015 from Atletico Huila in his native Colombia.