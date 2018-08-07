Jefferson Lerma to undergo Bournemouth medical

Jefferson Lerma has been at Levante for three seasons

Jefferson Lerma will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of his £30m move from Levante, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the Cherries will pay £25m up front for the 23-year-old, and that the fee could rise to around £30m.

Bournemouth are believed to have been pursuing Lerma since before the World Cup, and appear to have seen off interest from a number of Bundesliga sides.

Such is Lerma's desire to make the move, he handed in a transfer request at Levante last week.

He was part of Colombia's squad at the World Cup, where he played in all four of their matches - including their last-16 defeat to England.

