Jefferson Lerma to undergo Bournemouth medical
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/08/18 9:54am
Jefferson Lerma will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of his £30m move from Levante, according to Sky sources.
It is understood the Cherries will pay £25m up front for the 23-year-old, and that the fee could rise to around £30m.
Bournemouth are believed to have been pursuing Lerma since before the World Cup, and appear to have seen off interest from a number of Bundesliga sides.
Such is Lerma's desire to make the move, he handed in a transfer request at Levante last week.
He was part of Colombia's squad at the World Cup, where he played in all four of their matches - including their last-16 defeat to England.
