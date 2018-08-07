Jefferson Lerma undergoing Bournemouth medical ahead of Premier League move
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/08/18 5:48pm
Jefferson Lerma will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of his £25m move from Levante, according to Sky sources.
Bournemouth are believed to have been pursuing Lerma since before the World Cup, and appear to have seen off interest from a number of Bundesliga sides.
Such is Lerma's desire to make the move, he handed in a transfer request at Levante last week.
Transfer Talk: Courtois to get Real wish?
The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Thibaut Courtois will finally get his move to Real Madrid. Plus news on Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham and more.
He was part of Colombia's squad at the World Cup, where he played in all four of their matches - including their last-16 defeat to England.
Lerma joined Levante, initally on loan, from Colombian side Atletico Huila in the summer of 2015.
New season offer
Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.
He made that move permanent in 2016 for a fee of around £550,000 and was closing on 100 appearances for the club.
His transfer fee would eclipse Bournemouth's club record, set last summer when they signed Nathan Ake for £20m from Chelsea.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.