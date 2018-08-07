Jefferson Lerma undergoing Bournemouth medical ahead of Premier League move

Jefferson Lerma has been at Levante for three seasons

Jefferson Lerma will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of his £25m move from Levante, according to Sky sources.

Bournemouth are believed to have been pursuing Lerma since before the World Cup, and appear to have seen off interest from a number of Bundesliga sides.

Such is Lerma's desire to make the move, he handed in a transfer request at Levante last week.

He was part of Colombia's squad at the World Cup, where he played in all four of their matches - including their last-16 defeat to England.

Lerma joined Levante, initally on loan, from Colombian side Atletico Huila in the summer of 2015.

He made that move permanent in 2016 for a fee of around £550,000 and was closing on 100 appearances for the club.

His transfer fee would eclipse Bournemouth's club record, set last summer when they signed Nathan Ake for £20m from Chelsea.

