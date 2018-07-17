Brendan Rodgers insists 'special talent' Mikey Johnston is staying at Celtic

Mikey Johnston has been called a 'special talent' by Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out “special talent” Mikey Johnston leaving Celtic this summer.

The 19-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Hibernian on loan, as part of a deal to bring midfielder John McGinn to Parkhead.

However, Rodgers believes the best place for him to develop is at Celtic and is determined to keep him.

"He is very much staying here at Celtic at this point in time," Rodgers said, ahead of the second-leg of Celtic's Champions League first qualifier against Armenian side Alashkert at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

"He is an exciting young talent at 19 years of age. He is learning the other side of the game in terms of the tactical idea of pressing and how to work and how to recover but there is no doubt he is a special talent.

"So at this moment in time he is very much in my plans. We need to develop him, get him some games and if that changes there is a number of options with teams that would like to take him, but at this moment he stays."