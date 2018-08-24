Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers faces defensive headache ahead of Hamilton clash

1:12 Brendan Rodgers unsure on Dedryck Boyata future Brendan Rodgers unsure on Dedryck Boyata future

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Jozo Simunovic is likely to miss Sunday's Premiership encounter with Hamilton with an ankle injury.

The loss of Simunovic would leave Rodgers with only one experienced and recognised centre-back in Kristoffer Ajer for the Celtic Park clash.

Jack Hendry and Marvin Compper remain out through injury and Simunovic has had a scan after injuring his ankle in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Suduva.

Dedryck Boyata missed the trip to Lithuania amid continuing uncertainty over his future and Rodgers had not spoken to the Belgian before his Friday media conference.

Rodgers faces selection problems ahead of Sunday's clash with Hamilton

On Simunovic, Rodgers said: "He has a scan this afternoon on his ankle. He was in pain when he landed so we will have to assess that late.

"I don't think Jack is available at the weekend. He played against Partick with a really, really sore ankle. In fairness to him he put himself out there to play and he was in too much pain. So he will probably come into training at the beginning of the week."

Striker Odsonne Edouard will also miss the visit of Accies through injury but Rodgers revealed the Frenchman was a "possibility" for the second leg against Suduva, which falls three days before a league clash with Rangers.

Jozo Simunovic was injured during Celtic's 1-1 draw with Suduva.

"He will be back early next week," Rodgers said. "He's been a big miss for us, there's no doubt. I think our pre-season started great, we were working on a shape and a structure that gave us a couple of strikers in the team and he is a real link player within that.

"Some of our football was very, very good in that period. He gets injured and it's been a little bit broken from that.

"So it'll be great to have him back. He gives us numerous options because of his qualities and his football intelligence."