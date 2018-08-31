Brendan Rodgers excited for Celtic's Europa League group-stage draw

0:37 Rodgers is looking forward to the Europa League group-stage draw Rodgers is looking forward to the Europa League group-stage draw

Brendan Rodgers is excited at the prospect of Celtic facing Arsenal or Chelsea in the Europa League, after his side progressed to the group stage.

Leigh Griffiths' 100th goal for the club set Celtic on their way to a 3-0 victory over Suduva on Thursday evening, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer scored after the break to make it a comfortable evening and allow Rodgers to start thinking about Friday's group-stage draw.

"We're obviously happy to have qualified," Rodgers said. "I think European football and the competition it is has great history.

"It was important for us to join teams like AC Milan and Arsenal and Chelsea in the competition. So we'll look forward to the draw when it comes through and there's a great many football rewards.

"We deserved to get through. It was much better compared to last week and obviously good intensity, particularly in the second half. I'm pleased with the goals and another clean sheet for us."

Celtic are seeded in Pot 2 for the draw, which means they could be placed alongside Pot 1 sides Arsenal or Chelsea in the group stage.

The draw could also pit Celtic alongside Sevilla, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Bayer Leverkusen or Lazio.

Meanwhile, Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers are in Pot 4 and could also face either of the Premier League sides.

With the tie evenly poised after a close first leg, it was a stunning free-kick just before the half-hour mark from Griffiths that released the shackles at Celtic Park and Rodgers was full of praise for his striker.

"It was a great free kick. He's obviously a specialist in that position," Rodgers said.

"To get it up and over and in was great. It's a brilliant record he's got here, at a club of this size.

"To be so consistent and get his goals has been great so I'm delighted for him."

Celtic are back in action on Sunday in the first Old Firm derby of the season against Rangers.

The match, a first managerial meeting between Rodgers and his one-time captain at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, is live on Sky Sports.