Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to sign a few more players

Steven Gerrard is unbeaten as Rangers manager

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants "a few" more players, despite already making 10 signings this summer, saying "this will be a different team from last year".

Gerrard has confirmed he wants to sign another centre-half this window, despite already strengthening in the heart of defence with Connor Goldson from Brighton and Nikola Katic from Croatian side Slaven Belupo.

Sky Sports News understands Rangers have had a bid worth in the region of £200k rejected for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, but Gerrard has refused to be drawn on their interest in the player.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

"We have tried to add players who are hungry, the idea was to have two quality players in each position," said Gerrard.

"It's no secret we are still looking to add a few pieces to the jigsaw. This will be a different team from last year.

"I can't speak on last season but the mentality of my players will be there and we will have winners on the pitch and winners on the bench.

"We don't just want numbers, we want quality. We know our targets and who we will go after."

1:08 Rangers skipper James Tavernier is aiming high this term Rangers skipper James Tavernier is aiming high this term

The former Liverpool captain has brought in three players from Anfield - Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria on loan deals, as well as picking up Jon Flanagan on a free after his contract expired.

Scott Arfield, who left Burnley at the end of last season, is another notable addition alongside Jamie Murphy from Brighton.

Watch Gerrard's first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Rangers against Abderdeen on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.