Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie says Rangers opener is a massive occasion

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says the squad are looking forward to facing Rangers in their first game of the season.

Steven Gerrard will be in charge for his first Scottish Premiership game at Rangers when they travel to Pittodrie on Sunday to face Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports.

Last season Rangers beat Aberdeen three times but they drew 1-1 during the top six split. However, despite the fact Gerrard brings star quality to the Glasgow club, Shinnie claims they are not fazed by him being in the dugout.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

He said: "Why not start with a bang? Pittodrie will be absolutely packed and the Rangers fans will come up in their numbers as usual.

"It will be another massive occasion. At a club like this the big games come thick and fast. We have the big game against Burnley then an even bigger game against Rangers on Sunday. It's games like this the squad are always excited for.

"It certainly doesn't faze me [Gerrard being in the opposite dugout]. There are plenty of good managers up here already and they are not on the pitch.

Sreven Gerrard was appointed as Rangers boss in May

"Once you get over that white line it is our team against theirs - you don't really focus on anything else.

"It shows their intent in what they want to do, but we have got our own challenge to try and finish as high up as we can again."

1:20 Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says 'Europa League is great experience for Dons' Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says 'Europa League is great experience for Dons'

Aberdeen face Burnley first in the second leg of the Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday after they drew 1-1 last week.

The match against Rangers kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.