Hearts apologise after fielding ineligible player against Cove Rangers

Andrew Irving in action for Hearts against Cove Rangers

Hearts have apologised after fielding an ineligible player, Andrew Irving, during Wednesday's Betfred Cup game against Cove Rangers.

Goals from two of Hearts summer signings, Olly Lee and Steven MacLean, secured a 2-1 win for the Scottish Premiership side, with Paul McManus netting a consolation for Cove at Balmoral Stadium.

However, Hearts chief executive Ann Budge has since announced that Irving, who was introduced as a 65th-minute substitute, was not actually registered due to an administrative error back in January.

"It is with much embarrassment that we have to advise that during last night's Betfred Cup group stage match away to Cove Rangers, Hearts inadvertently fielded an ineligible player," Budge said in a statement.

"Due to an administrative error on the club's part at the end of the January transfer window, Andrew Irving entered the field of play in the 65th minute as an unregistered player.

"Andrew was given an extension contract in January 2018 and his extension paperwork was all properly completed and in order. However, it was not loaded onto the online SFA registration system at the time. His official registration, therefore, ran out on 9th June 2018. Unfortunately, this was not picked up in advance of last night's game.

"While stringent processes are already in place to try to prevent something of this nature occurring, clearly mistakes can happen. An additional step in our internal procedures will be implemented immediately to try to ensure this cannot happen again.

"The club would like to apologise to its supporters, to Cove Rangers Football Club and to the footballing authorities for this inadvertent breach of the rules.

"A hearing with an SPFL panel has been scheduled for Monday, July 23rd and will be attended by representatives of the club, where sanctions against Hearts will be determined. Until then, no further comment will be made."