Hearts docked Betfred Cup points and fined for fielding ineligible player

Andrew Irving featured as an unregistered player against Cove Rangers

Hearts have been docked two points for fielding an ineligible player, Andrew Irving, during the Betfred Cup game against Cove Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership side won the match at the Balmoral Stadium 2-1.

Hearts had issued an apology after the incident last week stating their "embarrassment" that Irving, who was introduced as a 65th-minute substitute, was not actually registered due to an administrative error in January.

The incident was referred to a disciplinary hearing on Monday where Hearts were charged and subsequently deducted two points from their Betfred Cup first-round group-stage tally.

The Edinburgh club have also been fined £10,000, although £8,000 of that has been suspended until the end of 2019/20 season.

They are now three points adrift of Group C leaders Inverness and Cowdenbeath, both of whom they will face in their final two matches.