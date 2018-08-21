Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne joins Hearts on loan

Jimmy Dunne signed his first professional deal with Burnley in 2016

Hearts have completed the signing of Burnley centre-back Jimmy Dunne on an initial six-month loan deal.

The Jambos have been on the lookout for a centre-half following a hamstring injury suffered by Christophe Berra in the recent 1-0 win against Celtic, which looks set to rule out the Hearts club captain for around six months.

Dunne spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington where the defender made 20 appearances as he helped Stanley clinch the League Two title.

The 20-year-old former Manchester United youngster has previously enjoyed two loan spells at non-league side Barrow.

Dunne is a fully-fledged Republic of Ireland international and made his debut for the country in a 3-1 victory over Iceland in March of this year.