Hearts sign forward Craig Wighton from Dundee

Craig Wighton is officially unveiled as a Hearts player

Hearts have signed forward Craig Wighton from Dundee for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Tynecastle and will help fill the void left by the departure of Kyle Lafferty to Rangers.

Wighton made his first-team debut for Dundee at the age of 16 and is the club's youngest ever goalscorer.

In total, he has made 92 appearances for the Dens Park side, scoring eight goals.

Speaking to HeartsTV about his decision to join the club, Wighton said: "When I first heard, I straight away knew what I wanted; I wanted to come here.

"When a club like Hearts comes in for you then you can't turn that down. I just wanted to come here as soon as I found out and I'm glad it's done.

"The club paying a fee does make you feel wanted. I think that's important. You want to feel wanted.

"There is a manager here who I've known for a number of years and always got on well with, so it's good to have that as well.

Hearts' Craig Wighton trains with his new team-mates

"The fact that Hearts have paid money shows that they wanted me to come and I hope to repay them.

"Hearts giving young players a chance is a massive factor in me joining. Wherever you go you need to look at the history of the club.

"The young boys have played throughout the years but especially in the last couple of seasons.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started with the game at the weekend."

Wighton trained with his new Hearts team-mates on Thursday and will have an opportunity to make his debut when the Jambos host St Mirren at Tynecastle on Saturday.