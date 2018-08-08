Hibernian sign Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman on loan

Emerson Hyndman cannot wait to show his skills in Scotland again

Hibernian have secured the services of Emerson Hyndman from Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal, subject to international clearance.

If the paperwork goes through, the 22-year-old midfielder would be available for Thursday night's UEFA Europa League tie with Molde.

Sky Sports News reported earlier on Wednesday that the clubs were in talks, with the Scottish Premiership team keen to complete the deal before UEFA's deadline on Wednesday night.

The American said: "I am delighted to have joined Hibs. I enjoyed my previous time in Scotland - my game is well suited to the style of play here.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the squad and hopefully working my way into the team."

Hyndman played at Rangers after joining on loan in January 2017 where he won the club's Young Player of the Year award during his six-month spell.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon added: "We are pleased to bring in a player of Emerson's quality.

"Technically he's at a good level, he's got experience of the Scottish game and gives us another option in the centre of midfield."

Hyndman made just four appearances for Bournemouth last season, with his only Premier League game coming in the 2-1 victory at Burnley on the final day.

He has represented the US national team twice, making his debut against the Czech Republic in 2014, with his last appearance coming against Puerto Rico two years ago.