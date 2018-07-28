Matty Willock joins St Mirren on loan from Manchester United

Matty Willock came through Manchester United's youth academy

Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock has joined St Mirren on a season-long loan.

Willock, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership rivals St Johnstone, making 12 appearances.

Willock graduated through United's youth academy and has also had a loan spell at Dutch club Utrecht.

"I'm really delighted. I spoke to the gaffer and he really sold me on the way he wants the team to progress this season," he told the club's website.

"I know what I am coming into. I know the tempo of the game is really quick so hopefully my experience last season stands me in good stead.

"I'm a midfielder, I work hard, I try and drive forward with the ball and will hopefully chip in with some goals and assists."

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs believes the 21-year-old will add physicality to his midfield options.

He said: "He certainly brings a physicality to the midfield. Most importantly, he brings competition for places.

"He is a big lad, six foot one or two, powerful, aggressive, he will get around the pitch.

"He is a threat in terms of scoring, which is what I want to add to the midfield area, and he certainly gives us a lot of options in there."