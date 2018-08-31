Kevin Trapp joins Eintracht Frankfurt from PSG on loan

Kevin Trapp has returned to Eintracht Frankfurt for the season

Kevin Trapp has rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeper spent three years at the Bundesliga side before signing a five-year contract with PSG in 2015.

In his three years at PSG, the 'keeper has made 63 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and won 10 trophies.

The Germany international has three caps for his country and was an unused substitute at the World Cup with the defending champions exiting at the group stage.

The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon at PSG meant Trapp's game time would be limited, with the 28-year-old yet to make an appearance this season.

Trapp will compete with fellow summer signing Frederik Rönnow for the No 1 spot at the club.