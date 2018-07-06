European Paper Talk: Liverpool considering move for Juventus' Paulo Dybala

All eyes may be on Russia for the start of the World Cup quarter-finals but Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the agenda of the European press, despite not being involved anymore.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to tell you the footballing news from across Europe.

Italy

Liverpool are waiting to take advantage of Juventus' reported pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. They could use the move as a prompt to buy the Italian champions' forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has also been reported as a Real Madrid and Chelsea target. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are planning a move for Torino forward M'Baye Niang, who impressed at the World Cup for Senegal. (Tuttosport)

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson wants to join Chelsea. The Roma stopper is also a Liverpool target. (Il Tempo)

Chelsea might finally get another deal done with an Italian club. They are close to finalising a deal to get Maurizio Sarri out of Napoli and into Stamford Bridge. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Ronaldo's reported departure from Real Madrid is gathering pace. Terms were agreed during a meeting between Real president Florentino Perez and Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. (Marca)

All of the speculation around Ronaldo and Juventus has seen the Italian club's share price increase, reaching their highest price since mid-February. (AS)

The French Football Federation are concerned that Aymeric Laporte will choose to play for Spain rather than France in the future. The 24-year-old was picked in the squad for some of Les Bleus' World Cup qualifying games but never played, and is still eligible for Spain, where he is seen as a long-term successor to Gerard Pique. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Gianluigi Buffon will finally sign his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday morning, with the Italian to be presented on Monday. The former Juventus goalkeeper will sign a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. (L'Équipe)

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is a fan of French manager Didier Deschamps and called him personally to congratulate him after the World Cup last-16 win against Argentina. (Le Parisien)

Germany

Thomas Tuchel would like to bring Raphael Guerreiro with him to PSG. The left-back, who is also a Real Madrid target, played under Tuchel at Dortmund. (Bild)

Bayern Munich will pay the €35m release clause for France full-back Benjamin Pavard after an impressive World Cup for the current Stuttgart player. (Kicker)

Germany national team director, Oliver Bierhoff, has spoken about their failure at the World Cup. "It was a collective failure. And that's disappointing," he said. (Die Welt)

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been speaking to the press. He stopped short of confirming a move away from Madrid, but said: "If that happens, it would only be to start a new stage in his career, to undertake a new challenge in what has been a brilliant career." (Record)