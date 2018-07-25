Atletico Madrid sign Gelson Martins from Sporting on free

Gelson Martins has signed for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old Portugal international, who played 125 times for Sporting, has signed a six-year contract at the La Liga club.

Martins was one of a number of players who told Sporting they were cancelling their contracts earlier this summer, citing "just cause".

This was following an attack on players and staff by a group of people at the club's training ground.

Martins was an alternative target for Arsenal this summer and was an alternative option for Liverpool last summer before they signed Mo Salah.