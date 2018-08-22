La Liga players angered by 'disrespectful' agreement

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets attended Wednesday's AFE meeting

La Liga players are "outraged" at a plan to stage a top-flight match in the United States.

The Spanish players' union (AFE) held a meeting on Wednesday with a host of top players, including Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.

The AFE says the players were unanimously against the proposal.

La Liga has agreed a 15-year deal with US media company Relevent to promote football in North America.

But the AFE said on its website following Wednesday's meeting that, unless satisfactory agreements are reached, the players had agreed "to adopt the appropriate measures of force".

AFE president David Aganzo said: "The captains are outraged and so they have transferred it to us with completeness.

"We need to fix many things with the employer.

La Liga sides such as Barcelona could be asked to play matches in the States

"The footballer does not agree with making decisions unilaterally, among other things, about playing games outside of Spain. We cannot forget that we are the protagonists, along with fans and referees.

"We are willing to go to the end. Football players do not just think about money, we think about health, our fans.

"You have to be more sensible. It is disrespectful to have signed an agreement for 15 years with an American multi-national.

"They have not informed us of anything and it is not the first time it happened, it is one more.

"The players are not for sale because, I repeat, we do not just think about the money."