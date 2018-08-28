Borussia Dortmund sign Paco Alcacer on loan from Barcelona

Paco Alcacer has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan

Borussia Dortmund have signed Paco Alcacer on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The loan fee is €2m (£1.8m) and a four-year contract is in place for the striker if the option to buy is taken up.

Barcelona say the option to buy Alcacer will cost Dortmund €23m (£20.9m) plus €5m (£4.5m) in add-on's.

Alcacer (right) struggled to play regular football at Barcelona

Alcacer completed a medical in Dortmund on Tuesday ahead of the move and the 24-year-old will be given the No 9 shirt at Signal Iduna Park.

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Paco Alcacer for the 2018/19 season. The German club will pay FC Barcelona €2m for the loan and will pay the player's wages," a Barcelona statement said.

"Borussia Dortmund retains an option to buy the player for €23m plus €5m in variables and FC Barcelona retain the right to refuse that option. FC Barcelona will retain 5 per cent of any future profit from the sale of the player by Borussia Dortmund to a third party."

Alcacer told Dortmund's website: "I'm really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga soon. This is one of the best leagues in the world, and Dortmund, with these incredible fans and the famous south stand, has something magical for every footballer."

Sports director Michael Zorc added: "We are very happy that Paco Alcacer has decided in favour of Borussia Dortmund and we firmly believe that this type of player fits well with our way of playing."

Alcacer came through the youth ranks at Valencia and joined Barcelona on a five-year deal for £27.3m in August 2016.

He scored 15 goals in 51 appearances for Barcelona, winning a La Liga title and two Copa del Rey crowns at the club.