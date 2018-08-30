Valencia sign Goncalo Guedes from Paris Saint-Germain on deal until 2024

Goncalo Guedes will be back in Valencia colours this season

Valencia have completed the permanent signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes has signed a six-year deal with the Spanish side, who have confirmed his contract includes a release clause of €300m.

The Portugal international is understood to have cost Valencia a fee in the region of £36m.

Guedez spent last season on loan in La Liga with Valencia, scoring six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old, who only played 13 times for the French champions, moved to Paris in January 2016 having come through the youth ranks at Benfica.

Guedes was part of Portugal's squad at the World Cup this summer, starting three of their four games in Russia.