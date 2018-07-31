Gonzalo Higuain agrees to join AC Milan on loan from Juventus
Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing the Argentina international
Last Updated: 31/07/18 11:22am
Gonzalo Higuain has agreed to join AC Milan on a season-long loan from Serie A rivals Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.
AC Milan will have an option to buy Higuain next summer for £32m.
Premier League side Chelsea were reportedly interested in Higuain, 30, but the Argentine striker appears set to remain in Serie A.
Higuain's brother and agent Nicolas met up with AC Milan general manager Leonardo on Monday night to discuss terms and the clubs are meeting in Milan on Tuesday to finalise the details.
The loan move could pave the way for further deals, in which Leonardo Bonucci will return to Juve from Milan while promising defender Mattia Caldara, 24, will move in the opposite direction.
