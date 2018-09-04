Benjamin Pavard denies he has agreed to join Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard remains with Stuttgart after winning the World Cup with France

France World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard has denied he has reached any sort of agreement to join Bayern Munich.

The defender was one of the stars of the competition but has remained with Stuttgart, where he insists he is happy.

Pavard has reportedly been of interest to Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, and he has suggested he will move away from Germany next summer.

Pavard celebrates after firing home a stunning goal against Argentina in the World Cup

"I did not sign anything at all (with Bayern). You are the journalists who say that I signed (for Bayern)," he told L'Equipe as France prepare for their first UEFA Nations League clash with Germany.

"I'm in Stuttgart, I'm fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany. I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that's what I need and that's what I like about this club. I'm very good there.

"It's true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning."

Pavard, who can play at centre-back and right-back, sees his Stuttgart contract expire in 2021.

The 22-year-old began his career at Lille before joining Stuttgart in 2016, and he has made 57 appearances for them while picking up 12 caps for France.