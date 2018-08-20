Jerome Boateng transfer to PSG from Bayern Munich is '50-50', says Uli Hoeness

Jerome Boateng has made 156 appearances for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told Sky in Germany that there is a 50 per cent chance Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern Munich for PSG this window.

According to Sky Sources in Germany, PSG have no plans to sign the German World Cup winner after securing the transfer of Thilo Kehrer from Schalke, but Hoeness confirmed on Monday that a deal is still a possibility.

Hoeness said: "Only Paris is an option, if they pay accordingly, then we will deal with it. If they do not, he will stay with us and then everything is OK. I would say the odds are 50-50."

Boateng was linked with a move to Manchester United on a loan deal in the closing days of the English transfer window, but the defender turned down the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

United had fears of giving the 29-year-old a permanent contract due to his chequered history of injuries.

Boateng, 29, suffered muscle and tendon injuries over the past three Bundesliga campaigns, missing 27 games in total since December 2016.

The German transfer window closes on August 31 at 5pm UK time.