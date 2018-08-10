Real Madrid interested in signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

European champions Real Madrid are keen on signing Thiago Alcantara

Real Madrid are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Sky Germany.

The 27-year-old is the only player new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui asked for, the two having worked together with Spain U21s and the senior national side.

Thiago began his career at Barcelona and played for them between 2009 and 2013. He won La Liga twice and the Champions League in 2011 before joining up with former manager Pep Guardiola at Bayern in 2013 for a fee of £21.6m.

The midfielder has won the Bundesliga in each of his first five seasons at the club and last year he signed a contract extension until 2021.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said a few weeks ago the club had no plans to allow the player to leave.

Thiago has won the Bundesliga in each of his five seasons at Bayern

Thiago was part of Spain's 2018 World Cup squad - which was selected by Lopetegui before his sacking on the eve of the tournament - and he played twice during the group stage.

A transfer would likely only be possible if Madrid are prepared to make a big offer.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.