Europa League round-up: Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Bordeaux progress

Wissam Ben Yedder scored for Sevilla

Sevilla secured their place in the group stages of the Europa League with a 4-0 aggregate win over Sigma Olomouc.

Following a 1-0 win in the Czech Republic, Sevilla eased through the second leg with strikes from Maxime Gonalons and Wissam Ben Yedder either side of an own goal securing a 3-0 victory.

It took a 90th-minute penalty for RB Leipzig to book their spot in the group stages. They had drawn 0-0 with Zorya Luhansk in their first game, but Timo Werner opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute.

Rafael Ratao levelled up for the Ukrainian side in the 35th minute before Artem Hordiyenko put them ahead three minutes after the restart. It took until the 78th minute for Jean-Kevin Augustin to get Leipzig back on level terms before Emil Forsberg converted from the spot on the stroke of full-time to see the Bundesliga side through.

Rangers and Celtic both advanced but Burnley were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Olympiakos.

Besiktas cruised into the next round after a 3-0 home win against Partizan Belgrade in the second leg. A Pepe double came either side of a goal from Oguzhan Ozyakup, which saw the Turkish side win 3-1 on aggregate.

Basel were knocked out of the competition after a 1-0 away loss to Apollon Limassol. They had been leading 3-2 from the first leg, but Charalambos Kyriakou's goal eight minutes after the break saw the Cypriot side through on away goals.

FC Copenhagen were also shoot-out winners after no goals in 210 minutes of action with Atalanta across two legs. They triumphed 4-3 on spot-kicks and booked their place in the next round.

Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring late on for RB Leipzig

Zenit St Petersburg were 4-3 aggregate winners against Molde despite losing 2-1 in the second leg. They already led 3-1 from the first tie, and got off to a good start when Daler Kuzyayev opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Eirik Hestad and Erling Haland netted in the second half to set up a nervy finish, but Zenit held on to go through on aggregate.

Bordeaux made it into the group stages after a 2-0 win against Gent. The tie was finely poised after a goalless draw in the first leg, but goals from Francois Kamano and Jimmy Briand saw the French side through.

Ludogorets were big winners against Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi, beating them 4-0 on the night to advance 5-0 on aggregate. Vura opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a double from Gustavo Campanharo. Wanderson rounded off the win in the 61st minute.

Malmo beat Scandinavian rivals Midtjylland with a 2-0 away win. Marcus Antonsson and Markus Rosenberg netted in either half to see them win 4-2 on aggregate.

In a thrilling game, Genk qualified after beating Brondby 4-2 in Denmark and sealing a 5-2 aggregate win. Ruslan Malinovsky and Dieumerci Ndongala gave the Belgian side the lead before Kamil Wilczek hit back for Brondby.

Johan Larsson added another for the hosts in the 58th minute, but Sebastian Dewaest and Mbwana Samata sealed the victory for Genk in the remainder of the game.

Leigh Griffiths scored his 100th goal for Celtic in the win against Suduva

Maccabi Tel Aviv were knocked out by Nowegian side Sarpsborg, with a 2-1 home win not enough to overturn the 3-1 deficit from the first leg. Omer Atzili and Eliran Atar scored in eight second-half minutes, but Ole Jorgen Halvorsen's 81st-minute penalty sealed a 3-4 aggregate win for Sarpsborg.

Qarabag will take their spot in the group stages after a 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol. The Azerbaijani side trailed 1-0 from the previous week, but goals from Maksim Medvedev, Wilde-Donald Guerrier and Filip Ozobic saw them through.

FC Astana beat APOEL in a penalty shoot-out to make the group stages. The Cypriot side led 1-0 from the first leg, but Pedro Henrique Konzen's 16th-minute penalty put the tie level. With no other goals scored, the game went to extra time and then penalties, where Astana won 2-1.

AEK Larnaca swept aside Slovakian side Trencin with a 3-0 home win. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Apostolos Giannou netted either side of a Acoran Barrera Reyes strike to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Rosenborg booked their spot in the group stages with a 2-0 win against Shkendija. The Macedonian side missed two penalties either side of half-time as they looked to close the 3-1 deficit from the first leg, before Even Hovland and Tore Reginiussen helped the Norwegians to a 5-1 aggregate win.

Despite losing 2-1 on the night, Rapid Vienna qualified thanks to a 3-1 first leg result against Steaua Bucharest. Harlem-Eddy Gnohere put the Romanians ahead inside two minutes before Mihai Roman added a second late in the opening period. Mario Sonnleitner then netted for Vienna as they went through as 4-3 aggregate winners, with Steaua ending the game with 10 men after Mihai Alexandru Balasa was sent off.

Trnava drew 1-1 with Olimpija Ljubljana on Thursday, but beat their Slovenian opponents 3-1 on aggregate. Dudelange, from Luxembourg, will also feature in the next round after beating Cluj 3-2, capitalising on their 2-0 advantage from the first meeting to win 5-2 on aggregate.