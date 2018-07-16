England U19s v Turkey U19s preview: Paul Simpson's side start defence

Chelsea's Dujon Sterling is in the England squad

England start the defence of their UEFA European U19 Championship title on Tuesday when they face Turkey, live on Sky Sports (4.30pm BST).

Head coach Paul Simpson has selected a 20-player squad for the tournament in Finland, which includes a trio of players who lifted the trophy last year - Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling and Ben Brereton.

England are in Group B of the eight-team tournament along with France, Turkey and Ukraine.

England name squad for U19 Euros

The top two nations from each group progress to the semi-finals and should England progress and reach the semi-finals, they will also qualify for next year's FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

"It's massive for a player's development to experience tournament football at a young age," said Simpson.

"We're giving this group of players that experience here, which they will hopefully take into next summer's U20s World Cup, and then further into their careers.

"It's a challenge of living together for a period of time, a game every two or three days, pressure of penalty shootouts - everything you can get in a senior Euros or World Cup.

"They all want to play for England. There is a huge buzz around England at the moment, especially because of what the senior team have done in Russia, and it's now up to us to go and continue that positive feeling."

Following Tuesday's opener, England will face Ukraine on Friday, July 20 and then France on Monday, July 23 in Vaasa, before the finals head into the knock-out stage.

All England games will be shown on Sky Sports, along with France's games and the semi-finals and final.