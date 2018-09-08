Danny Welbeck's goal against Spain should have stood, according to Sky Sports experts

0:56 The Sky Sports pundits claim David De Gea 'got away with one’ The Sky Sports pundits claim David De Gea 'got away with one’

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jermain Defoe were adamant England were wrongly denied an injury-time goal against Spain.

The Sky Sports experts felt the Arsenal forward was incorrectly penalised for a foul on Spain goalkeeper David de Gea in the closing stages of the 2-1 Nations League defeat at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The goalkeeper dropped the ball following an aerial battle and Welbeck stroked the ball into an empty net, but his celebrations were cut short by the referee.

"For me, I'm not sure who has given it and how they've come to the decision that's a free-kick," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports.

"I think Welbeck was in a position where he has tried to challenge for the ball, ultimately realised the keeper has come to claim it and ducked out of the way.

3:32 Match highlights: England 1-2 Spain Match highlights: England 1-2 Spain

"De Gea comes for it, climbs over the top of him and as he hit the floor he dropped the ball.

"I think De Gea has got away with one there. If I was Welbeck I would be absolutely gutted. For me it's definitely a goal."

England striker Defoe was also in the Sky Sports studio and agreed with that assessment, saying De Gea went to ground to try to buy a foul.

2:13 Harry Kane complains about the referee's late decision Harry Kane complains about the referee's late decision

"De Gea is clever there because you can see the way he stayed down," he said.

"He has got away with one there. Welbeck's body position is that there is no contact with the goalkeeper. The ball dropped, he passed it into an empty net and for me it's a goal."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the incident for yourself and make your own mind up.