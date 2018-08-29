SFA delay decision on whether Scotland will play at Hampden or Murrayfield from 2020

The Scottish FA have delayed a decision on whether Scotland will play their home matches at Hampden or Murrayfield from 2020.

The seven members of the Scottish FA board met for several hours at Hampden Park on Wednesday but were unable to reach a decision on where Scotland will play once the governing body's lease at the national stadium in Glasgow expires in 2020.

The SFA has been considering proposals submitted in July by Queen's Park - the League Two side who own Hampden Park - and by Scottish Rugby.

Both parties have now been given to provide further information on each of their bids.

The SFA said in a statement: "After two days of very productive discussions the Scottish FA will continue to weigh up the decision on where to base the national team and host our William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals.

Hampden Park is Scottish football's spiritual home

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell added: "This decision will have a significant bearing on the game in Scotland.

"We have asked both parties for additional information to be submitted within seven days to allow a final decision to be made."

The SFA rejected a proposal in January for Celtic and Rangers to share the hosting of internationals and domestic cup matches.

It has since appeared to be a straight choice between Hampden Park and Murrayfield.

The Scottish FA are understood to have held talks with Queen's Park about purchasing Hampden Park for a £2m fee.

The stadium, where Scotland have played since 1906, is currently rented to the SFA by Queen's Park for a reported cost of £300,000 annually.