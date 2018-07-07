Neymar says 'the pain is very great' after Brazil bow out of World Cup

Neymar's Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on Friday

Neymar has issued an emotional statement following Brazil's World Cup exit on Friday.

The five-time winners were fancied to add another World Cup to their collection, having qualified impressively before easing into the last eight.

But they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time to Belgium in Kazan and ended up losing 2-1 despite a second-half revival.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward wrote on Instagram: "I can say this is the saddest moment of my career.

"The pain is very great because we knew we could get there. We knew we had the conditions to go further and make history.

"It is difficult to want to find the strength to want to play football again, but I'm sure God will give me enough strength to face anything.

"I'll never stop thanking God, even in defeat, because I know that your way is much better than mine.

"Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all."