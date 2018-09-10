Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: England v Switzerland and Scotland v Albania

Charlie Nicholas provides us with his international predictions, featuring Scotland, England, Spain, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

Here's what the Arsenal and Celtic legend is predicting for the fixtures live on Sky Sports

Scotland v Albania - UEFA Nations League - Monday, Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm

I expected a defeat against Belgium, but I didn't expect to see a 3-6-1 formation. I was expecting something a bit more attack-minded.

Belgium was a free swipe, we knew we were going to lose it, but to lose it the way we did, there were no positives to take from it. Since McLeish has come in, he has not won a game, we have not scored a goal.

I've always said the same thing: I don't have a problem with a back three, but if you are going to play it at home, go with two up front. You have got wide men in Andy Robertson and Ryan Fraser, or Calum Paterson of Cardiff, and you have plenty of cover in midfield for protection.

McLeish needs to win. The job is not in jeopardy but people are starting to talk already about all the negatives. So play two up front and go after it. Albania had a decent win at the weekend against Israel, and are no fools.

Scotland tend to be at their best when they are angry, because they can rely less on tactics and more on blood and guts. We have a real lack of firepower, but Leigh Griffiths up front, alongside probably Steven Naismith. It picks itself, and the formation picks itself.

It will be tough, there will not be a massive crowd, but I'm going low in goals.

Charlie predicts: Scotland to win 1-0 (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's request-a-bet: McGregor to score, Scotland to win and both Xhaka and Basha to be booked (33/1 with Sky Bet)

England v Switzerland - Tuesday, Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

I was disappointed with England on Saturday, while Switzerland beat Iceland 6-0. Gareth Southgate will probably change it a little bit, Marcus Rashford should stay in the team and he might give Harry Kane a rest.

I do expect England, at home, to force the issue a bit. I do expect they will be good enough to win this, and I think Rashford will continue scoring.

3:32 Highlights: England 1-2 Spain Highlights: England 1-2 Spain

Charlie predicts: England to win 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Spain v Croatia - Tuesday, Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm

I think Spain will have a point to prove here, and I'm amazed Croatia got to where they were in the World Cup. I'm going for a comfortable Spanish win here, and I fancy both Iago Aspas and Rodrigo to get on the scoresheet.

Charlie predicts: Spain to win 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)`

Northern Ireland v Israel - Tuesday, Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

It sounds as though Michael O'Neill is going to give a lot of youngsters a chance because it's a friendly. Israel had a poor result in Albania but can still be a dangerous team.

I think Israel are really good value here, and too many changes will impact Northern Ireland.

Charlie predicts: Israel to win 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Poland v Republic of Ireland - Tuesday, Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm

Republic were awful against Wales. There's plenty of blood and guts in the team but no goals.

I really fancy Poland here. There is only so long you can ask for energy, energy, energy. At the start of campaigns, people are still trying to get fit, it's also as if there are a lot of players out of form getting picked for Republic.

Shane Long is a runner up front, we understand that, and he has played a few times for Southampton this summer, but there are no goals in there. Robbie Brady was their creative spark for a while, and now it's all about working hard and trying to move the ball quicker when they get it. But you are relying on your defence too much.

I think like Scotland, Ireland will be angry, but I think they will be sitting in. I think this will be a cautious Ireland performance, because they look as if they are unsure of what is being asked of them. That's never been the case before.

Charlie predicts: Poland to win 2-0 (33/1 with Sky Bet)