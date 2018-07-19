David Beckham plan for Miami stadium to be put to the public

Miami voters will have their say on David Beckham's plan for a Major League Soccer stadium development in the city.

The Miami City Commission has voted 3-2 to hold a referendum in November, which could open the door for the complex to be built on city-owned land that is now occupied by a municipal golf course.

The proposal by former England captain Beckham and his business partners includes a 25,000-seat stadium for an expansion MLS club, along with 23 acres of youth football pitches, plus a 750-room hotel, restaurant, retail and office space plus a 58-acre public park.

The commission delayed a vote last week after a presentation by the investment group was followed by hours of public comment both for and against the plan.

Those opposed included a group from the First Tee Miami youth golf program based at the Melreese Country Club site.

Wednesday's move by the commission will let voters decide whether to allow the city to change its laws and waive competitive bidding and authorise the commission to negotiate a 99-year lease of the site.

If voters approve, a lease agreement must then gain the approval of four of the five commissioners.

Beckham's business partner Jorge Mas is confident of a positive outcome despite the delay in proceedings.

He said: "Good, a first step. The beginning of bringing this dream to reality.

"I think among the commission they have seen that this could be something unique and iconic that could show Miami's best to the world.

"So, I am very happy and now we have got to get to work."