Euro Paper Talk: Mauricio Pochettino eyes Argentinian striker

Mauricio Pochettino has an eye on a young striker

ITALY

After missing out on signing anyone in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino is planning his January moves and Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone is top of Tottenham Hotspur's wanted list. The Argentinian forward would provide back-up for Harry Kane. (CalcioMercato)

Genoa have hired the former goalkeeper Davide Capello, who survived the Ponte Morandi bridge collapse. The ex-Cagliari keeper was driving across the iconic bridge when it crumbled, but his car got caught in rubble and he emerged unscathed. He has been given a job at the club's Under-14 youth academy (Secolo XIX)

Juventus won 2-1 against Parma at the weekend, but Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net. The Portuguese megastar has yet to score and, to make matters worse, he finished the game with a black eye. The summer signing has taken 23 shots in three games, more than any other player who is yet to score in Europe's top five divisions this season. (Italian press)

SPAIN

Former Barcelona and AC Milan forward Ronaldinho has said he'd be very happy if Neymar was to make a return to the Catalan club. Real Madrid are expected to return for the Paris Saint-Germain star next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

The former Brazil international also suggested Barcelona should retire the club's No.10 jersey when Lionel Messi stops playing. (Mundo Deportivo)

Karim Benzema continued his strong start to the season, scoring twice as Real Madrid beat Leganes 4-1 on Saturday and coach Julen Lopetegui sees no reason why it can't last the whole campaign, saying: "I haven't converted anyone, Benzema is a great player and always has been. Why can't he be Pichichi? Why can't he end up with 30 or 40 goals?" (AS)

Karim Benzema wheels away after equalising for Real Madrid

Real Madrid were ready to trigger an €80million release clause for Lucas Hernandez this summer, taking him from Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu, but the World Cup winner rejected their approach, preferring to stay with their crosstown rivals to aid his development. (El Confidencial)

FRANCE

Marseille failed to sign a striker this summer, although they were linked with Olivier Giroud - and the World Cup winner hasn't ruled out a possible future move away from Chelsea. "I still have one year on my contract, plus possibly one year as an option. We will see how it goes this year. I do not exclude any possibility, we will see." (Telefoot)

Olivier Giroud has been linked with Marseille

Making his first start for Lille, former Newcastle United and Chelsea forward Loïc Remy wanted to make an impact when his club won a penalty 1-0 down to Angers. The No.9 wasn't the designated taker, explained coach Christophe Galtier: "From the moment Loïc has the ball in his hands, it is very difficult for someone to tell him anything. I saw frustration and a little annoyance in Nicolas [Pepe]'s eyes." The striker missed and Lille lost 1-0. (beIN Sports)

Kylian Mbappe was sent off for PSG on Saturday as his club beat Nimes 4-2. He reacted after a poor tackle by Teji Savanier, pushing the midfielder, but the World Cup star admitted he had no regrets: "No, no, no, if I have to do it again, I'll do it again, and I'll apologise to all the fans and everyone, but I can not tolerate this kind of gesture." (beIN Sports)