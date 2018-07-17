Tim Cahill retires from international football with Australia

Tim Cahill scored 50 times for Australia in 107 appearances

Australian Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from international football aged 38 after he competed in his fourth World Cup.

The former Everton forward became the first Australian to play at four consecutive World Cups when he came off the bench in the Socceroos' 2-0 defeat to Peru in the group stages of the competition.

Cahill, who had a second spell with Millwall before being released when his short-term deal ended at the end of last season, retires as Australia's leading goalscorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances.

"Today's the day I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," he tweeted. "No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country.

"A massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge.

"I am incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to represent my country over 100 times. Every single cap has been an honour."

Cahill made his international debut against South Africa in 2004 and joined a small group by scoring at three World Cups.

Cahill was back at Millwall last season for a second spell with the club

"My teammates from back in 2004 all the way through to now have pushed me to continue to improve and we have all shared in the highs and lows together," Cahill added.

"I've had a terrific relationship with all the Socceroos staff including many different managers, coaches and behind the scenes staff.

"The medical staff have done an amazing job in enabling me to keep playing and manger by body throughout these 15 years."