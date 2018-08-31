Hamilton sign James Keatings and Scott Martin

James Keatings has rejoined Hamilton from Dundee

Hamilton have completed the signings of James Keatings from Dundee United and Scott Martin from Hibernian.

Keatings returns to Accies after scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances for the club from 2012-14, helping them win promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Martin Canning told the club's official website: "We know what we're getting with Keatsy - he's got great quality on the ball and he's a fantastic finisher. He's had a frustrating time with injury but he's back fit and raring to go."

Midfielder Martin, 21, joins Hamilton on a two-year deal from Hibs after loan spells at Arbroath and Forfar Athletic.

Canning added: "Scott is an all action, energetic midfield player. His playing style, coupled with the type of character he is, makes him a good fit for the club.

''He had an excellent season last year - winning the young player of the year award whilst on loan at Arbroath and winning the Scottish Youth Cup with Hibs.''

Norwegian striker Fredrik Brustad has also joined Hamilton on a season-long loan from Molde.