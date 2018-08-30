Southampton's Jake Hesketh and Jake Flannigan join Burton Albion on loan

Jake Hesketh will spend the next four months on loan with Burton Albion

Burton Albion have signed Southampton youngsters Jake Hesketh and Jake Flannigan on loan until January 2.

The 22-year-olds join the Sky Bet League One side in order to gain more first-team experience and give the Brewers a boost in their bid for a quick return to the Championship.

Winger Hesketh has experience of the Premier League, although his only two appearances in the top division came back in the 2014/15 season.

Leeds vs M'boro Live on

He has since played in the Europa League and EFL Cup for the Saints.

Flannigan, who can play in midfield and at right-back, has overcome some serious injury problems suffered over the last couple of seasons and is still looking for his senior Southampton breakthrough.

Burton boss Nigel Clough said; "Jake Flannigan is a young right back who has had injury problems but is now ready for some first-team football. Jake Hesketh is a highly-rated midfielder/forward.

"Southampton have been great and want to see them both get first-team football. They are caught between first team and U23 football at the moment, and just being involved in training with the first team will bring them on.

"They are two good additions to the squad who will fit in well with the youngsters we have got."