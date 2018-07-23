Izzy Christiansen joins Lyon from Manchester City Women

Izzy Christiansen made 110 appearances for Manchester City Women

Izzy Christiansen has joined Lyon from Manchester City Women.

The 26-year-old England midfielder spent four years at City, winning the FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup and two Continental Cups.

"All at Manchester City thank Izzy for her contribution over the past four years and wish her the best of luck with her new experience," read a statement on the club's website.

Christiansen, who was named PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year in 2016, made 110 appearances for City, scoring 32 goals.

The move to France sees her link up with former City team-mate Lucy Bronze.

England defender Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 and helped them win a third successive Champions League title in May.