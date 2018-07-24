Lyon and England defender Lucy Bronze in running for FIFA award
England stalwart Lucy Bronze has been shortlisted for the prestigious The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2018.
The former Manchester City full-back is one of six Lyon players on the shortlist, featuring alongside Ada Hegerberg, Saki Kumagai, Dzsenifer Marozsan and French duo Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard.
Bronze overcame the disappointment of England's agonising Euro 2017 semi-final exit by winning the French title and the UEFA Women's Champions League in her first season at Lyon.
Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes is on the 10-strong shortlist for women's coach award.
Hayes completed the double with Chelsea last season - winning the Women's Super League and FA Cup - but is currently taking a break from football after giving birth to a baby boy in May.
Supporters can vote for their choice for The Best FIFA Women's Player online. Fans' selections will be evenly weighted alongside votes from journalists along with national team coaches and captains.
Shortlist
Lucy Bronze (ENG) - Olympique Lyonnais
Pernille Harder (DEN) - VfL Wolfsburg
Ada Hegerberg (NOR) - Olympique Lyonnais
Amandine Henry (FRA) - Olympique Lyonnais
Samantha Kerr (AUS) - Sky Blue FC / Perth Glory / Chicago Red Stars
Saki Kumagai (JPN) - Olympique Lyonnais
Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER) - Olympique Lyonnais
Marta (BRA) - Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) - Seattle Reign
Wendie Renard (FRA) - Olympique Lyonnais
