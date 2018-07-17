Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson steps down

Heimir Hallgrimsson led Iceland to their first World Cup in Russia

Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has resigned from his post.

Hallgrimsson spent seven years in charge of the national team and guided them to this summer's World Cup in Russia, where they became the smallest nation ever to compete in the tournament.

Their Group D campaign started well as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Argentina, with goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson saving a penalty from Lionel Messi.

But defeats to Nigeria and Croatia meant they finished bottom of the group and Hallgrimsson has now decided it is time to move on to a new challenge.

"The FA of Iceland can now confirm that Heimir Hallgrimsson will not continue as head coach of the Icelandic men´s national team," they tweeted out.

"Hallgrimsson steps down as Iceland coach at his own request after 7 years in the job, having joined in 2011."