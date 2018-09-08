Oldham 0-1 Newport:Visitors grind out narrow victory at Boundary Park

Newport moved up to second in Sky Bet League Two as they continued their superb start to the season with a gutsy 1-0 win at Oldham.

Both teams went into the game on the back of five-match unbeaten league runs, but the Exiles snatched victory through on-loan Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Oldham started the brighter, with Sam Surridge and Callum Lang having penalty appeals waved away after they went down inside the area, while Newport goalkeeper Joe Day saved Lang's deflected shot before Oldham's Zeus de la Paz denied Josh Sheehan.

Curacao international De la Paz, making his League debut for the Latics, did superbly well to tip away a powerful Fraser Franks effort after 34 minutes, but the hosts went close through Peter Clarke but they also squandered a chance when Johan Branger headed too close to Day from close range.

Newport struck in the 69th minute as Dan Butler's through-ball found Bakinson, who claimed his first League goal with a calm finish inside the far post.

Jose Baxter and Christopher Missilou could have levelled, but Branger's wayward header marked the end of Oldham hopes.