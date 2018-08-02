Reading v Derby preview: Frank Lampard's Rams begin Championship campaign live on Sky Sports Football

Frank Lampard begins his managerial career as he takes his Derby side to face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Reading have selection concerns as they kick-off their Sky Bet Championship campaign. Chris Gunter, Adrian Popa, Callum Harriott, Dave Edwards, Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita are all injured for Paul Clement's men.

Tyler Blackett is suspended while Liam Moore will not play after handing in a transfer request last week. The likes of David Meyler, John O'Shea, Sam Baldock and Marc McNulty are all in line for debuts.

Lampard will monitor Tom Huddlestone, who is struggling with a groin injury, while Chris Martin (abdominal injury), George Thorne (back) and Nick Blackman (calf) are unlikely to play.

Matej Vydra, continuously linked with a move away from the Rams, will not play as he builds up his fitness. Lampard's squad is otherwise strong and George Evans, Jack Marriott, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson will all be eyeing debuts.

4:49 Sky Bet Championship predictions Sky Bet Championship predictions

Opta stats

The last three Championship meetings between Reading and Derby have produced 17 goals (nine for Reading, eight for Derby), with this fixture at the Madejski Stadium last season ending in a 3-3 draw.

Derby County are unbeaten in their last six away league visits to Reading (W2 D4) since a 2-1 defeat on the final day of the 2010-11 season.

Current Reading boss Paul Clement took charge of 33 games for Derby in the 2015-16 season - he managed in this fixture twice that season, avoiding defeat in both (W1 D1).

Reading vs Derby Live on

Derby haven't lost on the opening day of the season since 2008-09, a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers; they are unbeaten in nine games since (W4 D5).

Reading won just 10 league games last season, 16 fewer than in 2016-17 (26) - the biggest drop in wins between seasons in the same division by a team since 1995-96, when Hull won just five games after winning 21 in 1994-95 in the third tier.

Derby also started their Championship season on a Friday last season, drawing 1-1 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

5:25 Championship - Ones to Watch Championship - Ones to Watch

Prutton's prediction

The new season is upon us and what a start it promises to be at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night! Where Frank Lampard's first foray into management starts with a trip to Reading.

Derby came close to the play-off final last season but the change in management means there shouldn't be too much of a hangover there, while surely the only way is up for Reading after such a poor campaign. That being said, I reckon that Lampard will kick things off with a win.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 with Jack Marriott to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)