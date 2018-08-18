Real Betis 0-3 Levante: Jose Luis Morales scores twice for visitors

Jose Luis Morales scored twice for Levante against Real Betis

Jose Luis Morales scored twice as Levante won 3-0 at Real Betis in the opening round of La Liga matches on Friday.

Levante's 4-4-2 formation worked to clinical effect as Roger Marti gave the visitors the lead close to half-time, tapping in after midfielder Jason cut through the Betis defence.

Morales doubled the lead in the 54th minute, eluding four defenders before beating goalkeeper Pau Lopez with a fine finish, and then sealed the win five minutes into injury time following a Levante counterattack.

Earlier on Friday, promoted Real Valladolid drew 0-0 at Girona.

Defending champion Barcelona hosts Alaves on Saturday, while Real Madrid's first game since selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus is at home to Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid travel to Valencia on Monday.