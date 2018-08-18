Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich: Billy Sharp nicks stoppage-time winner

2:04 Sheffield Utd 2-1 Norwich Sheffield Utd 2-1 Norwich

Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner as Sheffield United beat Norwich 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

John Egan also scored for the hosts and Jordan Rhodes netted for the visitors, who are still searching for their first league win of the season.

The Blades were by far the better team in possession but misplaced several final balls and lacked ruthlessness in the final third until Sharp finally broke the deadlock.

United started brightly and in the ninth minute Leon Clarke knocked down a long ball for Luke Freeman who passed to Ollie Norwood on the overlap and his shot was deflected into the side netting.

The resulting corner was floated towards the back post where centre-half Egan rose the highest, his header looped over the outstretched Tim Krul and was headed away by Alex Tettey on the line. However, it was ruled that the ball was already over, giving the Blades the lead in the ninth minute.

Minutes later Norwich had their first significant chance. Tettey headed a cross to Finland international Teemu Pukki, whose first-time volley sailed over the bar.

In the 26th minute, the Canaries equalised. Deep inside the box, top scorer Onel Hernandez turned his man and set up Rhodes, who slotted the ball home from close range, the summer signing claiming his second goal of the season.

United responded immediately, Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn aimed a beautiful low cross to the feet of Clarke, whose guided effort was well saved by Krul at point-blank range.

After the half-hour mark, Norwich attacked down the left, Hernandez wriggled into the box and aimed a cute pass across to Pukki, however Fleck was well positioned to make a smart interception.

United attempted to start the second half in a similar manner to the first. Minutes after the re-start, an indirect free kick was sent towards Egan who falling backwards was just able to get his foot to the ball, forcing Krul into another good save at his near post, tipping the ball over.

In the 65th minute, Norwich missed a good chance. A Blades corner was headed away and a block sent the ball soaring back into the United half to Moritz Leitner, who was flanked by Pukki and Hernandez, all clear on goal. However, Leitner chose to go it alone and was denied by Dean Henderson who stood up tall to make a smart save.

Fifteen minutes from time, United were dominating possession as they pushed for an equaliser, with a Norwood corner to Ryan Leonard and Egan both heading wide of the goal

Eight minutes from time a neat ball sent Sharp clean through at Krul's near post and he opted to square the ball to Clarke, but his pullback was blocked away.

In time added on United finally had their goal when a long ball found Clarke and he guided the ball across to captain Sharp who tapped in from four yards out to win the game for the Blades.

The managers

Chris Wilder: "It's about time we got a last-minute winner. There have been some cruel results over the last 12 months at Bramall lane, but now we've won a tight game against a talented team.

"I felt the best chances fell our way, but there's nothing better than a last-minute winner for everybody and it's about time it went our way."

Daniel Farke: "Like always in football, when you concede in the last minute it is frustrating, it's really tough to take because we got the feeling we were so close to a really good result.

"There were periods in the game which were good for us, big chances to go in the lead and to win the game. Even a draw away at Bramall Lane is a solid result. I felt we had the best chance of the game but to come home without a point is tough particularly after conceding in the last second of the game."