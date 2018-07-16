FK Shkupi v Rangers preview: Scott Arfield misses Europa League clash

Steven Gerrard's Rangers won the first leg 2-0

Rangers will reportedly be without Scott Arfield for the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round match against FK Shkupi on Tuesday (4.55pm BST).

Summer signing Arfield started the 2-0 first-leg win at Ibrox on Thursday but was replaced by Ovie Ejaria in the 67th minute.

Steven Gerrard's side won the first leg thanks to a 23rd-minute goal from Jamie Murphy and a late penalty from James Tavernier.

Arfield did not travel to Macedonia as Rangers look to advance and set up a tie against Petrocub or Osijek, who drew 1-1 last week in Moldova.

Arfield's absence could give Ryan Jack or Greg Docherty the chance to stake their claim for regular minutes.

With Shkupi needing to score at least two goals to progress, manager Gerrard is expecting a different test to the one that faced his new side at Ibrox last week.

"They came with a game plan to be organised and a team block and to be difficult to break down," he said.

"I respect their game plan at Ibrox but I expect something completely different.

"Shkupi are losing 2-0 in the tie at half-time so if they come with an aggressive style and they want to push to get back into the tie, I actually think that's playing into our hands, because to push and to be aggressive, they obviously have to take risks.

"So we need to be ready to pounce on any risks to kill the tie. We believe one goal kills the tie.

"We know it is going to be hot and humid, and it might be a tricky surface and a tricky game, but we are ready for whatever gets thrown at us."